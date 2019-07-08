US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
J.Konta VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Johanna Konta - ...
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Johanna Konta and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Johanna
Konta
Konta
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age28
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Konta✓
6
4
6
D.Kasatkina
1
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
3
7
J.Konta
3
6
5
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
J.Konta
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Strýcová✓
77
6
J.Konta
65
1
View more matches
