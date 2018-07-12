US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Görges VS F.Di Lorenzo
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Julia Görges - Francesca Di Lorenzo
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Julia Görges and Francesca Di Lorenzo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
78
J.Görges
4
66
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic✓
5
6
6
J.Görges
7
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges
77
4
2
A
S.Waltert✓
65
6
3
View more matches
Francesca
Di Lorenzo
Di Lorenzo
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini✓
6
3
6
F.Di Lorenzo
2
6
4
WTA Charleston
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo
3
5
A.Bolsova✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
14/01/2019
Women's round-up: Seeds Julia Görges and Jelena Ostapenko fall in first round
Australian Open women