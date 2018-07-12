US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Görges VS F.Di Lorenzo

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Julia Görges - Francesca Di Lorenzo

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Julia Görges and Francesca Di Lorenzo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
30
Previous matches
View more matches
Francesca Di Lorenzo
Francesca
Di Lorenzo
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Ash Barty secures world number one ranking with Birmingham victory over Julia Goerges

Nature Valley Classic
23/06/2019

Women's round-up: Seeds Julia Görges and Jelena Ostapenko fall in first round

Australian Open women
14/01/2019

Sabalenka hopes for fourth time lucky as she reaches Connecticut Open final

WTA New Haven
25/08/2018

Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams beats Julia Goerges to reach final, eyeing eighth title

Wimbledon
12/07/2018