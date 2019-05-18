US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
J.Görges VS K.Bertens
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Julia Görges - Kiki Bertens
US Open women - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Julia Görges and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Görges✓
7
6
F.Di Lorenzo
5
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
78
J.Görges
4
66
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic✓
5
6
6
J.Görges
7
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
