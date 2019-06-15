US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Kanepi VS D.Vekic
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Kaia Kanepi - Donna Vekic
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kaia Kanepi and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kaia
Kanepi
Kanepi
Estonia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age34
WTA ranking82
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette✓
6
7
K.Kanepi
2
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
3
1
B.Bencic✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi✓
5
7
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
K.Kanepi
7
2
4
P.Martic✓
5
6
6
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
R.Hogenkamp
64
3
D.Vekic✓
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
3
D.Vekic✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
64
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
77
6
View more matches
