US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
K.Kanepi VS T.Maria
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 9
LIVE - Kaia Kanepi - Tatjana Maria
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kaia Kanepi and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kaia
Kanepi
Kanepi
Estonia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age34
WTA ranking82
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette✓
6
7
K.Kanepi
2
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
3
1
B.Bencic✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi✓
5
7
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
K.Kanepi
7
2
4
P.Martic✓
5
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
3rd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
3
0
K.Kanepi✓
4
6
6
View more matches
Tatjana
Maria
Maria
Germany
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age32
WTA ranking79
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
2
0
A
N.Osaka✓
6
0
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
6
4
J.Fett✓
6
1
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
1
0
A.Kiick✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
3
A.Kerber✓
6
6
View more matches
