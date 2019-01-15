US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

K.Kanepi VS T.Maria

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 9
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kaia Kanepi - Tatjana Maria

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kaia Kanepi and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kaia Kanepi
Kaia
Kanepi
EstoniaEstonia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
82
Previous matches
View more matches
Tatjana Maria
Tatjana
Maria
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
79
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Defending champion Angelique Kerber wins on return

Wimbledon
02/07/2019

Donna Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach Nottingham final

WTA Nottingham
15/06/2019

Tennis news - Defending champion Sloane Stephens upset by Tatjana Maria at Miami Open

WTA Miami
25/03/2019

Simona Halep in trouble against Kaia Kanepi in first round

Australian Open
15/01/2019