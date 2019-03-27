US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Muchová VS S.Hsieh

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 4
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Su-Wei Hsieh

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Su-Wei Hsieh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
44
Su-Wei Hsieh
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Chinese TaipeiChinese Taipei
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    57
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
28
