US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Muchová VS S.Hsieh
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 4
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Su-Wei Hsieh
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Su-Wei Hsieh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
77
4
63
M.Linette✓
64
6
77
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová✓
7
6
V.Kužmová
5
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
K.Muchová
5
4
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Cepelová
4
7
3
S.Hsieh✓
6
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
711
6
J.Brady
69
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
3
4
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
S.Hsieh
4
3
