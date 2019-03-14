US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
K.Volynets VS B.Andreescu
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
LIVE - Katie Volynets - Bianca Andreescu
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katie Volynets and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katie
Volynets
Volynets
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking-
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
S.Kenin
4
65
B.Andreescu✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
0
6
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
2
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
7
2
5
B.Andreescu✓
5
6
7
View more matches
