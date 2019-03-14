US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

K.Volynets VS B.Andreescu

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Katie Volynets - Bianca Andreescu

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katie Volynets and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katie Volynets
Katie
Volynets
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    17
WTA ranking
-
Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Serena Williams retires hurt during Rogers Cup final against Bianca Andreescu

WTA Toronto
11/08/2019

Tennis news - Teenager Bianca Andreescu stuns Angelique Kerber to win Indian Wells title

WTA Indian Wells
17/03/2019

Tennis news - Teenager Bianca Andreescu crushes Garbine Muguruza at Indian Wells

WTA Indian Wells
14/03/2019

US Open 2019 news - India's Nagal exits US Open with head held high

US Open
27/08/2019