US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Flipkens VS B.Andreescu
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Bianca Andreescu
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
K.Flipkens
4
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
77
6
K.Flipkens
63
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic
1
3
K.Flipkens✓
6
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
3
4
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
View more matches
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
S.Kenin
4
65
B.Andreescu✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
0
6
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
2
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
24/06/2019
Eastbourne 2019: Caroline Wozniacki begins title defence with win
Nature Valley International
17/03/2019
Tennis news - Teenager Bianca Andreescu stuns Angelique Kerber to win Indian Wells title
WTA Indian Wells