US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
K.Ahn VS E.Mertens
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Elise Mertens
US Open women - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
View more matches
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
7
6
C.McNally
5
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more