US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

K.Ahn VS J.Ostapenko

31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Jelena Ostapenko

US Open women - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristie Ahn
Kristie
Ahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
141
Previous matches
View more matches
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
77
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019

Women's round-up: Seeds Julia Görges and Jelena Ostapenko fall in first round

Australian Open women
14/01/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 1 - How can I watch, what time does Andy Murray play?

Australian Open
13/01/2019

US Open 2018: Working night shifts fine with Maria Sharapova as Jelena Ostapenko is dispatched

US Open
02/09/2018