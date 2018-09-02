US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
K.Ahn VS J.Ostapenko
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Jelena Ostapenko
US Open women - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Vekic✓
7
6
K.Ahn
5
0
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
View more matches
