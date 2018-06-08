US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

K.Ahn VS S.Kuznetsova

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Svetlana Kuznetsova

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristie Ahn
Kristie
Ahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
141
Previous matches
View more matches
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - No panic stations as Ash Barty heads to New York to do some damage

US Open
22/08/2019

Tennis news - Kuznetsova unable to defend Washington title over 'visa issues'

25/07/2019

French Open order of play Day 15: Thiem stands in the way of Nadal and 11th Roland Garros title

French Open men
09/06/2018

French Open order of play Day 14: Can Simona Halep make it third time lucky against Sloane Stephens?

French Open
08/06/2018