US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
K.Ahn VS S.Kuznetsova
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Svetlana Kuznetsova
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Vekic✓
7
6
K.Ahn
5
0
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
E.Mertens
3
3
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
K.Ahn✓
6
4
6
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
3
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
4
79
6
D.Yastremska
6
67
2
