US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Mladenovic VS F.Ferro
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
Kristina Mladenovic - Fiona Ferro
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Fiona Ferro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
1
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic✓
6
4
6
H.Baptiste
4
6
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
S.Rogers
4
4
Fiona
Ferro
Ferro
France
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
D.Gavrilova
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
F.Ferro
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
V.Golubic
0
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Ferro
77
3
4
L.Samsonova✓
64
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
G.Gatto-Monticone
3
2
