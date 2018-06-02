US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Mladenovic VS F.Ferro

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
User comments

LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Fiona Ferro

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Fiona Ferro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
54
Previous matches
Fiona Ferro
Fiona
Ferro
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
74
Previous matches
