US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
K.Plíšková VS D.Parry
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 4
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kristýna Plíšková - Diane Parry
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Diane Parry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
3
78
66
C.Garcia✓
6
66
78
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig✓
6
3
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Cadantu
5
1
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Juvan✓
6
2
6
K.Plíšková
4
6
4
View more matches
Diane
Parry
Parry
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age16
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
D.Parry
1
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
D.Parry✓
6
6
V.Lapko
2
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
09/06/2018
French Open order of play Day 15: Thiem stands in the way of Nadal and 11th Roland Garros title
French Open men
08/06/2018
French Open order of play Day 14: Can Simona Halep make it third time lucky against Sloane Stephens?
French Open