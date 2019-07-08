US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Davis VS A.Barty
29 August 2019 Starting from 01:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Lauren Davis - Ashleigh Barty
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lauren Davis and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lauren
Davis
Davis
United States
- Height (m)1.57
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age25
WTA ranking73
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Davis✓
7
6
J.Larsson
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams✓
7
6
L.Davis
5
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Pegula✓
6
77
L.Davis
2
62
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis✓
5
6
6
S.Kenin
7
3
4
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
1
2
L.Davis✓
6
6
View more matches
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty✓
4
7
7
A.Kontaveit
6
5
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
4
1
View more matches
