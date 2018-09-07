US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
M.Keys VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Madison Keys - ...
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking9
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
M.Keys✓
7
6
S.Kenin
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Williams
2
3
M.Keys✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/06/2019
French Open 2019: Madison Keys sees off Katerina Siniakova to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals
Roland-Garros
21/01/2019
Tennis news - Elina Svitolina sees off Madison Keys challenge to reach last eight
Australian Open