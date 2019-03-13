US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
M.Minella VS B.Bencic
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mandy Minella and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mandy
Minella
Minella
Luxembourg
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking142
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
M.Minella
3
2
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
M.Minella
6
2
1
O.Jabeur✓
2
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Minella
2
4
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
4
2
M.Minella✓
6
6
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
6
3
2
K.Siniaková✓
1
6
6
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
2
4
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic✓
5
6
6
J.Görges
7
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic✓
6
6
A.Potapova
2
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Riske✓
4
6
6
B.Bencic
6
4
4
