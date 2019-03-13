US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

M.Minella VS B.Bencic

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
LIVE - Mandy Minella - Belinda Bencic

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mandy Minella and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mandy Minella
Mandy
Minella
LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
142
Previous matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
