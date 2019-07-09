US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

M.Sakkari VS A.Barty

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Maria Sakkari - Ashleigh Barty

US Open women - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Maria Sakkari
Maria
Sakkari
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
29
Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
2
