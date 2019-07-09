US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
M.Sakkari VS A.Barty
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Maria Sakkari - Ashleigh Barty
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking29
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
View more matches
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty✓
4
7
7
A.Kontaveit
6
5
5
View more matches
