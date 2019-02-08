US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Sakkari VS S.Peng
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Maria Sakkari - Shuai Peng
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Shuai Peng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking29
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
3
0
View more matches
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking167
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
77
V.Lepchenko
2
65
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
1
4
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
6
C.Paquet
2
3
Australian Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard✓
6
6
S.Peng
2
1
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
6
66
3
A
K.Plíšková✓
3
78
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more