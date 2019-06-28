US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Bolkvadze VS K.Plíšková
28 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mariam Bolkvadze - Karolína Plíšková
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mariam Bolkvadze and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mariam
Bolkvadze
Bolkvadze
Georgia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking202
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Bolkvadze✓
6
5
6
B.Pera
3
7
4
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková✓
78
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
3
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
R.Peterson
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
0
6
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
2
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Monica Puig into third round
Wimbledon women