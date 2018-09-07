US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
27 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Madison Keys
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking108
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
2
2
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic✓
6
3
6
M.Doi
4
6
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens✓
6
77
M.Doi
3
64
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek✓
77
3
6
M.Doi
64
6
4
WTA Monterrey
Singles
1st Round
M.Rybáriková✓
2
77
6
M.Doi
6
65
4
View more matches
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking9
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
M.Keys✓
7
6
S.Kenin
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Williams
2
3
M.Keys✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
4
1
View more matches
