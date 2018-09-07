US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys
7
6
27 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Misaki Doi - Madison Keys

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
108
Previous matches
View more matches
Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open: Barty defeats Keys in quarter-finals

Roland-Garros
06/06/2019

French Open 2019: Madison Keys sees off Katerina Siniakova to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019

Tennis news - Elina Svitolina sees off Madison Keys challenge to reach last eight

Australian Open
21/01/2019

Naomi Osaka storms past Keys to reach first Grand Slam final

US Open
07/09/2018