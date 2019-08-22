US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
N.Osaka VS A.Blinkova
27 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Anna Blinkova
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
6
1
2
N.Osaka
4
6
0
A
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sasnovich
63
6
2
N.Osaka✓
77
2
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
N.Osaka
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
I.Swiatek
64
4
N.Osaka✓
77
6
View more matches
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking84
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Vandeweghe
3
0
A.Blinkova✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
2
7
2
V.Gracheva✓
6
5
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Blinkova
3
77
4
M.Keys✓
6
65
6
View more matches
