US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

N.Osaka VS A.Blinkova

27 August 2019 Starting from 18:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Anna Blinkova

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
84
Previous matches
