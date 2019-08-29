US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
N.Osaka VS B.Bencic
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Belinda Bencic
US Open women - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
6
1
2
N.Osaka
4
6
0
A
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
View more matches
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Kontaveit
A
B.Bencic✓
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Minella
3
2
B.Bencic✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
2
4
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more