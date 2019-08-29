US Open women
Singles | 4th Round

N.Osaka VS B.Bencic

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Belinda Bencic

US Open women - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
