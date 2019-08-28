US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

N.Osaka VS C.Gauff

1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
User comments

LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Cori Gauff

US Open women - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
140
Previous matches
