US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
N.Osaka VS C.Gauff
1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Cori Gauff
US Open women - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
6
1
2
N.Osaka
4
6
0
A
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sasnovich
63
6
2
N.Osaka✓
77
2
6
View more matches
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking140
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
6
6
C.Gauff
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
S.Halep✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more