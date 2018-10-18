US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
O.Jabeur VS A.Sasnovich
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Aliaksandra Sasnovich
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur✓
710
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
6
4
4
I.Swiatek✓
4
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
2
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
Semifinal
O.Jabeur
A
A.Kerber✓
View more matches
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
Sasnovich
Belarus
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Linette✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sasnovich
63
6
2
N.Osaka✓
77
2
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
4
6
A.Sharma
1
6
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
26/06/2019
Tennis news - Ons Jabeur stuns Britain's Johanna Konta on outside court in Eastbourne
Nature Valley International