US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

O.Jabeur VS A.Sasnovich

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Aliaksandra Sasnovich

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
