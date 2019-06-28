US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
O.Jabeur VS K.Plíšková
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Karolína Plíšková
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur✓
710
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
6
4
4
I.Swiatek✓
4
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
2
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
View more matches
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Bolkvadze
1
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková✓
78
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
3
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
R.Peterson
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
View more matches
