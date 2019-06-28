US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

O.Jabeur VS K.Plíšková

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Karolína Plíšková

US Open women - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Karolína Plíšková
Karolína
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
3
