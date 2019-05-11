US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
P.Badosa VS K.Bertens
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Paula Badosa - Kiki Bertens
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Paula
Badosa
Badosa
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking91
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens✓
6
7
P.Badosa
1
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rus
2
1
P.Badosa✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
F.Stollár
1
3
P.Badosa✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
5
64
E.Rybakina✓
7
77
View more matches
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
63
2
J.Teichmann✓
77
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens✓
6
7
P.Badosa
1
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more