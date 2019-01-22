US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
P.Parmentier VS A.Pavlyuchenkova
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 14
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pauline
Parmentier
Parmentier
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova✓
6
3
6
P.Parmentier
0
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Suárez✓
77
77
P.Parmentier
62
64
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova
6
64
0
A
P.Parmentier✓
4
77
5
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
P.Parmentier
6
2
64
P.Hercog✓
2
6
77
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova✓
3
6
7
A.Sabalenka
6
3
5
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale✓
6
4
7
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
B.Bencic✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
4
2
M.Minella✓
6
6
