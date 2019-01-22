US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

P.Parmentier VS A.Pavlyuchenkova

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 14
Match
LIVE - Pauline Parmentier - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pauline Parmentier
Pauline
Parmentier
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
81
Previous matches
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
