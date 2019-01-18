US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Martic VS A.Bogdan

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 17
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Petra Martic - Ana Bogdan

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Ana Bogdan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
View more matches
Ana Bogdan
Ana
Bogdan
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
152
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina reaches her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019

French Open 2019 order of play day 8: Nadal, Federer and Konta in action

Roland-Garros
02/06/2019

Caroline Wozniacki beats Petra Martic

WTA Charleston
07/04/2019

Tennis news - Sloane Stephens overcomes valiant Petra Martic in two tie-breaks to reach last 16

Australian Open
18/01/2019