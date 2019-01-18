US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Martic VS A.Bogdan
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Ana Bogdan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
P.Martic
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
3
6
D.Collins
4
6
4
View more matches
Ana
Bogdan
Bogdan
Romania
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking152
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan✓
6
6
H.Dart
3
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
3
65
D.Jakupovic✓
6
77
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova✓
5
77
7
A.Bogdan
7
64
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
5
2
J.Konta✓
7
6
WTA Rabat
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta✓
6
66
6
A.Bogdan
1
78
2
View more matches
