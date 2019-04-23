US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Martic VS A.Sevastova
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Petra Martic - Anastasija Sevastova
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
P.Martic
4
2
Anastasija
Sevastova
Sevastova
Latvia
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking11
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
6
1
3
A.Sevastova✓
3
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
3
3
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
63
77
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
77
64
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
77
6
A.Sevastova
65
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Final
A.Sevastova✓
3
7
6
K.Kawa
6
5
4
