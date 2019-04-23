US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

P.Martic VS A.Sevastova

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Petra Martic - Anastasija Sevastova

US Open women - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
Anastasija Sevastova
Anastasija
Sevastova
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
11
Previous matches
