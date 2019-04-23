US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Martic VS A.Sevastova
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Petra Martic - Anastasija Sevastova
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Anastasija Sevastova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
P.Martic
4
2
View more matches
