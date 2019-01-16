US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Peterson VS D.Yastremska
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Dayana Yastremska
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
R.Peterson
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
5
2
R.Peterson✓
2
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
3
7
J.Konta
3
6
5
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
6
3
4
C.Giorgi✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska✓
6
1
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
4
79
6
D.Yastremska
6
67
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka
5
5
D.Yastremska✓
7
7
View more matches
