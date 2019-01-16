US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Peterson VS D.Yastremska

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Dayana Yastremska

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
32
Previous matches
