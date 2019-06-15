US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

R.Hogenkamp VS D.Vekic

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 12
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Richel Hogenkamp - Donna Vekic

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Richel Hogenkamp and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Richel Hogenkamp
Richel
Hogenkamp
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    51
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
207
Previous matches
View more matches
Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Donna Vekic tames Victoria Azarenka at Silicon Valley Classic

WTA San Jose
02/08/2019

French Open champion Ash Barty makes smooth transition to grass

Nature Valley Classic
19/06/2019

Tennis news - Caroline Garcia completes comeback to win Nottingham title

WTA Nottingham
16/06/2019

Donna Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach Nottingham final

WTA Nottingham
15/06/2019