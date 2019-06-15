US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
R.Hogenkamp VS D.Vekic
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 12
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Richel Hogenkamp - Donna Vekic
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Richel Hogenkamp and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Richel
Hogenkamp
Hogenkamp
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)51
- Age27
WTA ranking207
Previous matches
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
R.Hogenkamp
1
2
French Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
4
6
R.Hogenkamp
1
6
3
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
77
6
R.Hogenkamp
65
1
WTA Lugano
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
77
6
R.Hogenkamp
64
0
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
V.Williams✓
7
6
R.Hogenkamp
5
1
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
3
D.Vekic✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
64
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
77
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
6
65
65
D.Vekic✓
3
77
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more