US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Williams VS C.McNally
29 August 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Serena Williams - Caty McNally
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Caty McNally live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
N.Osaka
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
7
6
E.Alexandrova
5
4
View more matches
Caty
McNally
McNally
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking121
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
7
6
C.McNally
5
0
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
C.Giorgi✓
77
6
C.McNally
65
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
C.McNally✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
C.McNally✓
6
1
6
C.McHale
3
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
27/08/2019
US Open 2019 news - "I don't know who that is" - Serena Williams feigns ignorance over Carlos Ramos
US Open
27/08/2019
US Open 2019 news - Overnight: Serena Williams routs Maria Sharapova to reach U.S. Open second roun
US Open