US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

S.Williams VS K.Muchová

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Serena Williams - Karolína Muchová

US Open women - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Serena Williams
Serena
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    37
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
44
Previous matches
