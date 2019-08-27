US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Williams VS K.Muchová
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Serena Williams - Karolína Muchová
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
N.Osaka
3
4
View more matches
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
77
4
63
M.Linette✓
64
6
77
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová✓
7
6
V.Kužmová
5
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more