US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
27 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Serena Williams - Maria Sharapova
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
N.Osaka
3
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
7
6
E.Alexandrova
5
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
E.Mertens
3
3
Maria
Sharapova
Sharapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age32
WTA ranking87
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
77
A.Riske
3
64
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova
6
3
4
A.Kontaveit✓
4
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova
6
64
0
A
P.Parmentier✓
4
77
5
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kerber✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
2
3
