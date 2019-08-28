US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
S.Williams VS P.Martic
1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Serena Williams - Petra Martic
US Open women - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
29/08/2019
US Open 2019 news - American teenager Catherine McNally yearns to play like Federer, not Serena
US Open