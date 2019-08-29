US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Williams VS Q.Wang
4 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Serena Williams - Qiang Wang
US Open women - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Serena
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age37
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
5
6
6
C.McNally
7
3
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
M.Sharapova
1
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
View more matches
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Dolehide
4
4
Q.Wang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
Q.Wang
6
4
66
C.Giorgi✓
4
6
78
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more