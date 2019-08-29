US Open women
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Williams VS Q.Wang

4 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Serena Williams - Qiang Wang

US Open women - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Serena Williams and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Serena Williams
Serena
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    37
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
18
Previous matches
