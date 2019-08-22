US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

S.Halep VS N.Gibbs

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Simona Halep - Nicole Gibbs

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Nicole Gibbs live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Simona Halep
Simona
Halep
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
Nicole Gibbs
Nicole
Gibbs
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
135
Previous matches
