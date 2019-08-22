US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
S.Halep VS N.Gibbs
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Simona Halep - Nicole Gibbs
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Nicole Gibbs live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep✓
3
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
1
S.Halep✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
6
5
65
S.Halep✓
4
7
77
View more matches
Nicole
Gibbs
Gibbs
United States
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age26
WTA ranking135
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
N.Gibbs
1
2
Q.Wang✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Gibbs
7
3
4
C.Suárez✓
5
6
6
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
D.Seguel✓
6
6
N.Gibbs
2
2
WTA Monterrey
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig✓
6
6
N.Gibbs
3
3
Australian Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
77
6
N.Gibbs
63
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more