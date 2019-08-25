US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Halep VS T.Townsend
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Simona Halep - Taylor Townsend
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Taylor Townsend live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep✓
3
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
1
S.Halep✓
6
6
View more matches
Taylor
Townsend
Townsend
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age23
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
3
77
6
T.Townsend
6
65
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza✓
5
6
6
T.Townsend
7
2
2
WTA Charleston
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
2
5
B.Bencic✓
6
7
View more matches
