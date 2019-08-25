US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Halep VS T.Townsend

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Simona Halep - Taylor Townsend

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Taylor Townsend live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Simona Halep
Simona
Halep
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
View more matches
Taylor Townsend
Taylor
Townsend
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
116
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Former champion Sloane Stephens ousted by Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya

US Open
28/08/2019

QUIZ: Who caused these huge Grand Slam upsets?

US Open
26/08/2019

QUIZ: Can you identify the tennis stars from just their eyes?

US Open
25/08/2019