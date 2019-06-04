US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
28 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Sloane Stephens - Anna Kalinskaya
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sloane Stephens and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens✓
2
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
2
5
M.Bouzková✓
6
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
2
5
R.Peterson✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Stephens
6
4
1
J.Konta✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Anna
Kalinskaya
Kalinskaya
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking127
Previous matches
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
J.Pegula✓
6
3
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
6
1
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
6
65
4
A.Kalinskaya✓
2
77
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
N.Hibino
1
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette✓
6
711
A.Kalinskaya
0
69
View more matches
