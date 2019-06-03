US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Kenin VS L.Siegemund
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
US Open women - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
C.Vandeweghe
64
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
M.Keys✓
7
6
S.Kenin
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin✓
6
1
2
N.Osaka
4
6
0
A
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
3
63
S.Kenin✓
6
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
Z.Diyas
4
1
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking90
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
7
3
4
L.Siegemund✓
5
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
1
4
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Semifinal
P.Tig✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
3
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
I.Begu
5
2
L.Siegemund✓
7
6
