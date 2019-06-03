US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Kenin VS L.Siegemund

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
Match
User comments

LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Laura Siegemund

US Open women - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
20
Previous matches
Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
90
Previous matches
