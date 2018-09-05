US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Cirstea VS A.Bolsova

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
User comments

LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Aliona Bolsova

US Open women - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Aliona Bolsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
Aliona Bolsova
Aliona
Bolsova
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
100
Previous matches
