US Open women
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Cirstea VS A.Bolsova
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Aliona Bolsova
US Open women - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Aliona Bolsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
0
4
V.Ivakhnenko✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
4
6
2
J.Cristian✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
S.Cirstea
3
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova✓
77
77
S.Cirstea
65
63
View more matches
Aliona
Bolsova
Bolsova
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova✓
6
0
6
B.Strýcová
3
6
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova
0
2
A
B.Krejcíková✓
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
A.Bolsova
3
0
Roland-Garros women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
2
5
A.Bolsova✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more