US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

S.Cirstea VS K.Siniaková

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 11
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Katerina Siniaková

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
View more matches
Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
37
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Jo Konta through to third round with win over Katerina Siniakova

Wimbledon women
04/07/2019

French Open 2019: Madison Keys sees off Katerina Siniakova to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019

French Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka crumbles in shock French Open defeat to Katerina Siniakova

Roland-Garros
01/06/2019

French Open 2019: Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open due to muscle tear

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019