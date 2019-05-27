US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
S.Cirstea VS K.Siniaková
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 11
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Katerina Siniaková
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
0
4
V.Ivakhnenko✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
4
6
2
J.Cristian✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
S.Cirstea
3
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bolsova✓
77
77
S.Cirstea
65
63
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea✓
5
6
7
K.Juvan
7
4
5
View more matches
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking37
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette✓
77
6
K.Siniaková
63
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
3
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
3
D.Vekic✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/06/2019
French Open 2019: Madison Keys sees off Katerina Siniakova to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals
Roland-Garros
01/06/2019
French Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka crumbles in shock French Open defeat to Katerina Siniakova
Roland-Garros