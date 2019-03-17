US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
T.Townsend VS B.Andreescu
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Bianca Andreescu
US Open women - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Townsend
Townsend
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age23
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
3
77
6
T.Townsend
6
65
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend✓
6
6
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Volynets
2
4
B.Andreescu✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu✓
3
S.Williams
1
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
S.Kenin
4
65
B.Andreescu✓
6
77
