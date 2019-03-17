US Open women
Singles | 4th Round

T.Townsend VS B.Andreescu

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
User comments

LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Bianca Andreescu

US Open women - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Townsend
Taylor
Townsend
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
116
Previous matches
Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
