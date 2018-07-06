US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
T.Townsend VS K.Kozlova
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 7
LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Kateryna Kozlova
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Kateryna Kozlova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Townsend
Townsend
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age23
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
3
77
6
T.Townsend
6
65
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza✓
5
6
6
T.Townsend
7
2
2
WTA Charleston
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
2
5
B.Bencic✓
6
7
WTA Charleston
Singles
2nd Round
J.Görges
4
6
T.Townsend✓
6
77
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
3
2
L.Davis✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
A
E.Svitolina✓
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
2
65
K.Kozlova✓
6
77
WTA Madrid
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic✓
6
6
K.Kozlova
0
2
