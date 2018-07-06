US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

T.Townsend VS K.Kozlova

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 7
LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Kateryna Kozlova

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Kateryna Kozlova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Townsend
Taylor
Townsend
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
116
Previous matches
Kateryna Kozlova
Kateryna
Kozlova
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
76
Previous matches
