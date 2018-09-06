US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
T.Townsend VS S.Cirstea
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Sorana Cirstea
US Open women - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Townsend
Townsend
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age23
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
3
77
6
T.Townsend
6
65
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza✓
5
6
6
T.Townsend
7
2
2
View more matches
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
0
4
V.Ivakhnenko✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
4
6
2
J.Cristian✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
S.Cirstea
3
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more