US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

T.Townsend VS S.Cirstea

31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
User comments

LIVE - Taylor Townsend - Sorana Cirstea

US Open women - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Townsend and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Townsend
Taylor
Townsend
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
116
Previous matches
Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
