US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
T.Babos VS C.Suárez
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 4
LIVE - Tímea Babos - Carla Suárez
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Carla Suárez live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking112
Previous matches
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
2
6
63
M.Hibi✓
6
3
77
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
6
2
1
P.Hon✓
3
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova✓
6
77
T.Babos
0
64
WTA Istanbul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos✓
6
6
I.Jorovic
4
4
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
79
4
1
L.Arruabarrena✓
67
6
6
View more matches
Carla
Suárez
Suárez
Spain
- Height (m)1.62
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age30
WTA ranking33
Previous matches
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
C.Suárez
4
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Suárez
5
1
A
A.Kontaveit✓
7
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Suárez✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
2
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Suárez
6
2
4
A.Sabalenka✓
3
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
C.Suárez✓
3
6
6
B.Mattek-Sands
6
1
2
View more matches
