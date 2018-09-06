US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

T.Babos VS C.Suárez

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 4
LIVE - Tímea Babos - Carla Suárez

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Carla Suárez live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
112
Previous matches
Carla Suárez
Carla
Suárez
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.62
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
33
Previous matches
