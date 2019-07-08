US Open women
Singles | 4th Round
Q.Wang VS A.Barty
1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Qiang Wang - Ashleigh Barty
US Open women - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Dolehide
4
4
Q.Wang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
Q.Wang
6
4
66
C.Giorgi✓
4
6
78
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
