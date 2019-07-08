US Open women
Singles | 4th Round

Q.Wang VS A.Barty

1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Qiang Wang - Ashleigh Barty

US Open women - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
18
Previous matches
View more matches
Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Barty outguns Sharapova, Halep survives scare in Cincinnati

Wimbledon women
14/08/2019

Rogers Cup: Ash Barty suffers shock second-round loss in Toronto

WTA Toronto
07/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon party over but world No.1 hopeful ahead of US Open

Wimbledon women
09/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty's winning streak snapped as Riske advances at Wimbledon

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019