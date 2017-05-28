US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
Q.Wang VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Qiang Wang - ...
US Open women - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Dolehide
4
4
Q.Wang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
Q.Wang
6
4
66
C.Giorgi✓
4
6
78
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
F.Ferro
1
4
