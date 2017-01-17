US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
X.Wang VS K.Flipkens
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 8
LIVE - Xiyu Wang - Kirsten Flipkens
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xiyu Wang and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xiyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking131
Previous matches
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
4
WTA Miami
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
4
1
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang✓
6
6
M.Puig
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
1
6
68
D.Kasatkina✓
6
3
710
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
4
3
X.Wang✓
6
6
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
K.Flipkens
4
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
77
6
K.Flipkens
63
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic
1
3
K.Flipkens✓
6
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
3
4
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
K.Flipkens
2
3
