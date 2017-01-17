US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

X.Wang VS K.Flipkens

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 8
LIVE - Xiyu Wang - Kirsten Flipkens

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Xiyu Wang and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Xiyu Wang
Xiyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
131
Previous matches
Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
